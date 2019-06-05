Now Daniel Dale, too?

Yes, the soon-to-be ex-Toronto Star journalist is about to join a big U.S. network — CNN, to be precise.

I’m going to work for CNN! I’ll be on the truth beat full-time starting June 17, dissecting dishonesty from Trump, Democratic candidates and others. <a href="https://t.co/KBe4IiBfwt">https://t.co/KBe4IiBfwt</a> —@ddale8

The jump comes after Dale has spent several years working for the Star in Washington, fact-checking the claims made by U.S. President Donald Trump — an approach that has got him noticed by readers on both sides of the border.

CBC Radio | How Canadian reporter Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump

Dale is the latest in a long line of Canadian journalists and broadcasters who have been scooped up by big American networks.

Here are a few others who headed south before him.

Keith Morrison

Keith Morrison, seen here in a 2018 photo, is a correspondent for NBC's newsmagazine Dateline. (Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press)

Before Keith Morrison was a correspondent on NBC's newsmagazine Dateline, he was a well-known television journalist in Canada.

CBC Archives | Keith Morrison interviews a Titanic survivor on CBC's The Journal

The Saskatchewan-born newsman's television career started with CTV, before he joined CBC News in 1982 to work on The Journal.

Morrison was also among the original hosts of CBC's Midday when it launched in 1985.

Keith Morrison is seen on CBC's Midday in January of 1986. (Midday/CBC Archives)

The year after the Midday launch, Morrison moved to Los Angeles to work for NBC. And aside from a brief return home to work in Canada in the 1990s, he's been back with that network since 1995.

Elizabeth Palmer

Elizabeth Palmer is seen reporting for CBC's Venture back in 1989. (Venture/CBC Archives)

Elizabeth Palmer regularly visits some dangerous places as part of her work as a senior foreign correspondent with CBS News.

Based in London, the British-born Palmer travels all over the world, including to war zones, to do her reporting.

Earlier in her career, she worked for the CBC business program Venture, before reporting for CBC News in Latin America and then in Moscow, where she was the network's bureau chief in the Russian capital.

John Blackstone

John Blackstone is seen appearing in a piece that ran on The National at the end of 1979, looking at how technology could affect our lives in the coming decade. (The National/CBC Archives)

Another CBC-er who ended up working at the similarly named news organization of CBS was John Blackstone.

Last November, Blackstone left the day-to-day work of reporting, after spending nearly four decades with CBS News, as a foreign correspondent and news reporter.

CBC Archives | 1979 report from The National featuring John Blackstone

But before heading to the U.S., Blackstone spent his early years in journalism working for CBC News, reporting on various general news and political stories in Canada.

Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek did some newsreading when working at CBC, in addition to other duties on radio and television over the years. (Robert Ragsdale/CBC Still Photo Collection)

The man with all the answers on Jeopardy! used to be the voice that some CBC listeners heard reading news on the radio.

CBC Archives | Alex Trebek hosted so many CBC shows before Jeopardy!

They also saw Alex Trebek's face on TV when he hosted a variety of programs on CBC-TV, including Music Hop, Reach for the Top and Strategy (a short-lived game show).

For the past 35 years, though, he's been hosting Jeopardy! And it seems to have been a pretty good gig.

Morley Safer

CBC Foreign Correspondents Morley Safer (at left) and Phil Calder weigh in on world events for CBC News on Dec. 31, 1963. (CBC Still Image Collection)

For decades, everyone who tuned into 60 Minutes on Sundays knew the face — and voice — of Morley Safer.

But many may not have known that Safer was a Canadian, who originally hailed from Toronto.

Born in 1931, Morley Safer started out in newspapers before joining CBC News when he was in his mid-20s.

He worked in his hometown for a bit, but also worked overseas as a foreign correspondent — once landing an interview with Robert Mugabe, the future leader of Zimbabwe.

In this July 23, 2009 file photo, "60 Minutes" correspondent Morley Safer leaves the funeral of Walter Cronkite in New York. (Henny Ray Abrams/Associated Press)

By the mid-1960s, he was at CBS News. That's where he would stay for the rest of his life and his long and accomplished career.