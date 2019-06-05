As seen on TV: 5 Canadian broadcasters and journalists who made it in America
Now Daniel Dale, too?
Yes, the soon-to-be ex-Toronto Star journalist is about to join a big U.S. network — CNN, to be precise.
I’m going to work for CNN! I’ll be on the truth beat full-time starting June 17, dissecting dishonesty from Trump, Democratic candidates and others. <a href="https://t.co/KBe4IiBfwt">https://t.co/KBe4IiBfwt</a>—@ddale8
The jump comes after Dale has spent several years working for the Star in Washington, fact-checking the claims made by U.S. President Donald Trump — an approach that has got him noticed by readers on both sides of the border.
Dale is the latest in a long line of Canadian journalists and broadcasters who have been scooped up by big American networks.
Here are a few others who headed south before him.
Keith Morrison
Before Keith Morrison was a correspondent on NBC's newsmagazine Dateline, he was a well-known television journalist in Canada.
The Saskatchewan-born newsman's television career started with CTV, before he joined CBC News in 1982 to work on The Journal.
Morrison was also among the original hosts of CBC's Midday when it launched in 1985.
The year after the Midday launch, Morrison moved to Los Angeles to work for NBC. And aside from a brief return home to work in Canada in the 1990s, he's been back with that network since 1995.
Elizabeth Palmer
Elizabeth Palmer regularly visits some dangerous places as part of her work as a senior foreign correspondent with CBS News.
Based in London, the British-born Palmer travels all over the world, including to war zones, to do her reporting.
Earlier in her career, she worked for the CBC business program Venture, before reporting for CBC News in Latin America and then in Moscow, where she was the network's bureau chief in the Russian capital.
John Blackstone
Another CBC-er who ended up working at the similarly named news organization of CBS was John Blackstone.
Last November, Blackstone left the day-to-day work of reporting, after spending nearly four decades with CBS News, as a foreign correspondent and news reporter.
- CBC Archives | 1979 report from The National featuring John Blackstone
But before heading to the U.S., Blackstone spent his early years in journalism working for CBC News, reporting on various general news and political stories in Canada.
Alex Trebek
The man with all the answers on Jeopardy! used to be the voice that some CBC listeners heard reading news on the radio.
- CBC Archives | Alex Trebek hosted so many CBC shows before Jeopardy!
They also saw Alex Trebek's face on TV when he hosted a variety of programs on CBC-TV, including Music Hop, Reach for the Top and Strategy (a short-lived game show).
For the past 35 years, though, he's been hosting Jeopardy! And it seems to have been a pretty good gig.
Morley Safer
For decades, everyone who tuned into 60 Minutes on Sundays knew the face — and voice — of Morley Safer.
But many may not have known that Safer was a Canadian, who originally hailed from Toronto.
Born in 1931, Morley Safer started out in newspapers before joining CBC News when he was in his mid-20s.
He worked in his hometown for a bit, but also worked overseas as a foreign correspondent — once landing an interview with Robert Mugabe, the future leader of Zimbabwe.
By the mid-1960s, he was at CBS News. That's where he would stay for the rest of his life and his long and accomplished career.