Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Live video
COVID-19 tracker
Subscribe to newsletter
Arts & Entertainment
History
Sports
Alex Trebek's 80th birthday
Social Sharing
·
Photos
Alex Trebek's 80th birthday
The popular Jeopardy! host turns 80 in 2020 and we look back at the days when he used to work for CBC.
Social Sharing
Beloved Canadian quizmaster has big birthday on July 22, 2020
Posted: Jul 16, 2020 4:27 PM ET | Last Updated: July 16
Previous
Next
Hide caption
Toggle Fullscreen
1 of 0
now