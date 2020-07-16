The answer is ... Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is turning 80 this week

There are few Canadians more recognizable than Alex Trebek.

That's true whether he's clean-shaven, rocking a moustache or going with a goatee, as he has been lately.

Of course, he's been the face of Jeopardy! since 1984, overseeing thousands of trivia contests since then and seeing a few legit stars born on the stage of the popular quiz show along the way. But Trebek's longtime fans will also remember his days with the CBC, when he hosted TV shows, covered sports and even read the news on air.

This Wednesday, the Sudbury, Ont.,-born quizmaster celebrates his 80th birthday.

The memoir fans have been waiting for...

Alex Trebek waited a long time to write a memoir, though he finally has. "The Answer Is ... Reflections on My Life," is being released on July 21, 2020, the day before his 80th birthday. (Submitted by Simon and Schuster)

One day before his big birthday, he's releasing his first-ever memoir, The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life, which will surely be a must-read for his fans back home and around the globe.

Through his book, Trebek says he wants those admirers "to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year," referring to the cancer diagnosis he received in 2019 and the support he has since received from his fans.

Fortunately, he very recently offered an update about how he was doing and the news was good.

"I'm doing well," Trebek said, in a video posted to social media last week. "I'm continuing my treatment and it is paying off."

...but no skydiving recollections

The future host of Jeopardy! went skydiving while working for CBC in 1967. (CBC Still Photo Collection)

Presumably, those who have followed Trebek's long career are just as curious and interested in the story of the formerly moustached host as are the many trivia buffs he's met on the Jeopardy! stage in Culver City, Calif., over the years.

Promotional materials for The Answer Is... say part of his memoir covers the time he spent working for Canada's public broadcaster — though a Simon and Schuster publicist says it makes no mention of the time he went skydiving while working at CBC.

Why CBC put the future host of Jeopardy! on an airplane so he could jump out of it — or allowed that to happen! — may not be worthy of inclusion in his memoir.

But we're all glad the stunt went safely, that he went on to have a great career in the United States and that he's got so many stories to tell.