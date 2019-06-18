A supercut tribute to Anna Maria Tremonti

From a shopping mall and a logjam to the former Czechoslovakia and London, CBC reporter Anna Maria Tremonti covered a lot of ground in her near 20 years as a Canadian and international correspondent in the 1980s and '90s.

Now that she's leaving her 17-year post as host of CBC Radio's The Current, CBC Archives has constructed a supercut of just a few of the places she's been.

Discover more of Tremonti's reports over the years on some wide-ranging topics.