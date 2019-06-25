A guide to the carnival slang of the CNE in 1986

Back in 1986, visitors to fairs and carnivals might have puzzled over some of the expressions heard from the pitchmen at the games, food stands and rides.

From the "tops" to the "back end," the attractions and activities at the fair had their own special labels.

CBC News reporter Bill Copps set out, in this August 1986 report, to explain some of the secret language spoken by the men and women who worked the midway at Toronto's Canadian National Exhibition.

"Now we've all heard about carnies, they're the midway workers," he explained.

From mooches to grabs

A CNE worker brings in the crowd in 1986. (Newshour/CBC Archives)

Some of them resented the term, Copps said, adding the had coined a few of their own terms.

"For instance, if you're a customer, you're generally called a mooch, or perhaps worse," said Copps.

The fast-talking man trying to pull paying customers in to play his game, he pointed out, was "grinding away at the tip."

As for those "thousands of stuffed animals so eagerly sought by the mooches, they're simply plush to the carny," and the workers who used them to dazzle the so-called mooches and lure them into their joints were "pushing the plush," explained Copps.

Large plush toys ready to be taken home by game winners at the CNE. (Newshour/CBC Archives)

'Never, never, never a barker'

A "talker" works to pull in the paying customers at a CNE show in 1986. (Newshour/CBC Archives)

He continued his commentary along the midway, past the "joints" and the "grabs," where "the mooch pays his money and grabs his food and moves on."

The camera headed to what he referred to as "the back end, where the so-called shows and other attractions are found," zeroing in on "the man on the mike" who was known as a talker, and "never, never, never a barker."

A view of the back end, where the shows and other attractions are found. (Newshour/CBC Archives)

From jenny to major to puker

Saving the best for last, Copps took the viewers around to the rides, beginning with the merry-go-round, which was known as a "jenny" and building up to the "majors" as the adult rides were known.

Some of them, he said, "have earned their own nicknames from the people who work here, and are called — are you ready for this? — the pukers."

"Now sometimes it's not hard to imagine why they earned that title," Copps said.