When 10-digit dialling reached Southern Ontario

The day was coming when there wouldn't be enough telephone numbers for all the devices that required them.

And that meant there were going to be some new numbers to remember for millions of people living in Southern Ontario.

"Soon, phone numbers will be three digits longer," said Peter Mansbridge, host of CBC's The National, on Jan. 4, 2001.

The expansion of the digit count was coming to other Canadian cities too, as reporter Darrow MacIntyre learned.

Not enough 416 numbers

Because of devices like pagers (seen clipped to a user's belt), as well as fax machines and cell phones, Ontario was in danger of running out of phone numbers in the 416 area code. (The National/CBC Archives)

People in the telecommunications industry called it an "alarming trend," he said — the number of "gizmos and gadgets" requiring their own dedicated telephone numbers, from pagers to fax machines to cell phones.

"In each area code there's just over seven million line numbers that can be assigned to customers," said Glen Pilley of the Canadian Numbers Administration in Ottawa. "In Toronto, we're way past the six-million mark."

Enter two new area codes "to absorb the demand for new numbers," said MacIntyre.

"Starting soon, the area now covered by 416 will also be home to the new code 647," he said.

The area covered by 905 would share with the new 289 area code.

"That means people in those areas will have to dial 10 digits instead of seven, even for local calls," he explained.

10 digits in 10 years

A woman interviewed on the street said new area codes for Southern Ontario were "a sign of the times." (The National/CBC Archives)

Interviewed on the street, a man said he understood there was a need for it, but that getting into the habit of dialling might have its frustrations.

"It's the kind of thing you have to face when cities grow," said a woman. "People want more computer-automated things with lots of digits."

MacIntyre said Toronto was the first Canadian city to get "the new system," but that it was in place in "several American cities."

Ten-digit dialling was coming to Vancouver and Montreal, too.

"Telecommunication experts say that within ten years, the whole country will probably be doing it," said MacIntyre.

According to a 2020 report from CBC.ca, 10-digit dialling was not expected in New Brunswick until 2022. In Newfoundland, a new 879 area code was put off "indefinitely" in 2018.