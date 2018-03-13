Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir will dance with Ellen Degeneres
Hit daytime talk show confirms Canadian figure skating duo will appear on March 20
They danced their way to two gold medals at the recent Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and into the hearts of fans worldwide. Now, they will have the chance to dance on stage at The Ellen Degeneres Show (Ellen).
It's been confirmed in a tweet by Ellen show executive producer, Ed Glavin, that Canadian figure skaters Virtue and Moir will indeed appear on the hit daytime talk show on March 20.
Attention Canadian <a href="https://twitter.com/TheEllenShow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheEllenShow</a> fans! With thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/Jen_Birmingham?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jen_Birmingham</a> & her friend <a href="https://twitter.com/andylassner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@andylassner</a>, your Canadian skating icons <a href="https://twitter.com/tessavirtue?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tessavirtue</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/ScottMoir?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ScottMoir</a> will be on the show airing next Tues., 3/20 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/virtuemoir?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#virtuemoir</a> <a href="https://t.co/CZBya3QF9a">https://t.co/CZBya3QF9a</a>—@EdGlavin
Canada's darlings meet America's sweetheart
Canada's ice dancing darlings Virtue and Moir have been back in the studio, and posting new choreography videos like the one below … we added the new Ellen show theme music.
Once the cat was out of the bag, Virtue let us know the real reason behind the workouts …
Our choreographers think we are currently creating show numbers for our upcoming tours ... really, we are just training for our <a href="https://twitter.com/TheEllenShow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheEllenShow</a> entrance 💃🏻🕺 <a href="https://t.co/rw3ohEJKCg">https://t.co/rw3ohEJKCg</a>—@tessavirtue
What music should they pick? Perhaps Prince, or some true Canadiana?
Just tell me what music you want. I'm ready.—@TheEllenShow
Ellen Degeneres is known for her dancing and for getting her audience and guests into it. And though not everything about Virtue and Moir is clear … ahem … are they or aren't they? … one thing is certain, they will not disappoint.
Not 1st Canadian Olympians on Ellen
But don't forget, Virtue and Moir won't be the only Canadian Olympians to appear on the Ellen show. Remember when mixed doubles curlers John Morris, and (some of) Kaitlyn Lawes made it during #PyeongChang2018?
I’ve always wanted to be on the <a href="https://twitter.com/TheEllenShow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheEllenShow</a>!! Too bad it was just my 🍑 that made it! Regardless, nice to see <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/curling?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#curling</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MixedDoubles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MixedDoubles</a> on Ellen! 😂 <a href="https://t.co/hLgLWP4FxN">pic.twitter.com/hLgLWP4FxN</a>—@LKLawes
