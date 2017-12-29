Crosby, Virtue & Moir and TFC make list of top sports moments of 2017
Join Anson Henry and Rob Pizzo as they highlight the top sports moments of the year, and make sure to vote for yours.
Join us on our Facebook Live to vote on your favourite
From the ice, to the pool, to the pitch.
From Sidney Crosby's third Cup, to Canadian figure skating history and all the way to the MLS championship game.
Canadian athletes wowed in 2017.
Join Anson Henry and Rob Pizzo on our Facebook Live as they highlight the top 10 sports moments of the year. We want you to vote for No. 1.
WATCH LIVE FRIDAY DECEMBER 29, AT 12 PM ET:
Moments that made the list
With all the great Canadian performances in 2017 it was difficult to narrow it down to only ten moments, but here's our short-list:
- Team Gushue wins the Brier
- Kaetlyn Osmond & Gabrielle Daleman make history
- Brent Lakatos T53/T54 1500 world record
- Sidney Crosby wins 3rd Cup and 2nd consecutive Conn Smythe Trophy
- Kylie Masse wins first Canadian swimming world title
- Gold for Canada at FIBA u19 World Cup
- Denis Shapovalov stuns Nadal
- Tessa & Scott short dance world record
- Mark McMorris puts world on notice with Big Air gold
- Toronto FC win MLS Cup
Vote on your favourite moment beginning at Friday at 12 PM ET.
