Tiger Roll wins Grand National in photo finish

Tiger Roll won the Grand National Steeplechase in a photo finish over Pleasant Company in one of the closest races in years at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool on Saturday.

The 10-1 shot was leading by as much as 10 lengths in the long run to the line at the end of the nearly seven-kilometre race over 30 fences, but held on by only inches to take the $710,000 US first prize.

"I did have a big fear," winning jockey Davy Russell said. "It would have been heartbreaking."