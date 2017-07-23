Denis Shapovalov and Aleksandra Wozniak captured the Gatineau National Bank Challenger on Sunday, marking the second straight year that Canadians swept the tournament's singles titles.

Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., defeated defending champion Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. It's Shapovalov's third win this year after also winning the Gatineau Futures and Drummondville Challenger.

Shapovalov, 18, broke Polansky twice early in the match and had two aces in the first set.

Polansky battled back to get an early break in the second and held on to take the set. Shapovalov fired three of his nine aces in the third set to earn the victory.

Shapovalov is just the second teenager on the ATP World Tour to win multiple titles this year, joining Frances Tiafoe of France. Shapovalov is also the fourth Canadian winner on the ATP Challenger tour this year, a first since 2013.

Wozniak of Blainville, Que., beat Ellen Perez of Australia 7-6(4), 6-4 for her first title since 2012.

Wozniak broke her opponent in the opening service game but Perez was able to pull even by breaking the Canadian as she was serving for the set.

The 29-year-old began the second set strong again with another early break. The match was briefly interrupted by rain by it didn't impact Wozniak as she capitalized on another break point late in the set to win the match.