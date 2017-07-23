Denis Shapovalov and Aleksandra Wozniak captured the Gatineau National Bank Challenger on Sunday, marking the second straight year that Canadians swept the tournament's singles titles.
Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., defeated defending champion Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. It's Shapovalov's third win this year after also winning the Gatineau Futures and Drummondville Challenger.
Shapovalov, 18, broke Polansky twice early in the match and had two aces in the first set.
Polansky battled back to get an early break in the second and held on to take the set. Shapovalov fired three of his nine aces in the third set to earn the victory.
Shapovalov is just the second teenager on the ATP World Tour to win multiple titles this year, joining Frances Tiafoe of France. Shapovalov is also the fourth Canadian winner on the ATP Challenger tour this year, a first since 2013.
Wozniak of Blainville, Que., beat Ellen Perez of Australia 7-6(4), 6-4 for her first title since 2012.
Wozniak broke her opponent in the opening service game but Perez was able to pull even by breaking the Canadian as she was serving for the set.
The 29-year-old began the second set strong again with another early break. The match was briefly interrupted by rain by it didn't impact Wozniak as she capitalized on another break point late in the set to win the match.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.