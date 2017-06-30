It won't be an easy road for any of the Canadians at Wimbledon.

Milos Raonic is seeded sixth and the faces unseeded Jan-Lennard Struff from Warstein, Germany to kick off the tournament, but he will have to play Roger Federer if he advances as far as the quarter-finals and Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

Eugenie Bouchard, meanwhile, is unseeded in the tournament and will face 25th-ranked Carla Suarez Navarro in her first matchup. If Bouchard is to make it to the quarter-finals she will have to face second-seeded Simona Halep in the third round.

Vasek Pospisil will open against Dominic Thiem (ranked eighth) in the men's singles, and will pair with Frenchman Julien Bennneteau in the doubles.

🇨🇦 Milos Raonic's #Wimbledon draw



1 🇩🇪 Struff

2 🇫🇷 Mahut

3 🇪🇸 Ramos-Vinolas

4 🇩🇪 Zverev

QF 🇨🇭 Federer

SF 🇷🇸 Djokovic

F 🇬🇧 Murray — @markhmasters

The "Big 4" on the men's side also got a tough draw at Wimbledon.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, the only four men to win the Wimbledon title over the last 14 years and the top four seeded players this year, all could face difficult opponents in the quarterfinals.

Federer, in addition to meeting 2016 finalist Raonic in the quarterfinals, will also be facing either Djokovic or Dominic Thiem in the semifinals. Defending champion Murray could have to beat Stan Wawrinka before possibly facing Nadal. The French Open champion will have to beat Marin Cilic in the quarterfinals.

The toughest draw might have been given to Djokovic, a three-time champion at the All England Club. Struggling since winning last year's French Open, the Serb has a potential third-round match against Juan Martin del Potro. The 2009 U.S. Open champion beat Djokovic in the first round at last year's Olympics. Djokovic, however, has won all three head-to-head matches this year.

The top-ranked Murray has been bothered by a sore hip recently and withdrew from a pair of exhibition matches this week. He will open the tournament against lucky loser Alexander Bublik.