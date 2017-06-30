Tennis star Venus Williams is being sued by the family of a Florida man who died after a car crash police say she caused.
The Palm Beach County Court Clerk's Office confirmed the family of 78-year-old Jerome Barson filed the lawsuit Friday.
Palm Beach Gardens police on Thursday released a report saying Williams caused the June 9 crash that left Barson seriously injured. He died two weeks later.
Investigators say witnesses and Barson's wife, Linda, told them Williams' SUV crossed in front of the Barsons' sedan after the couple's light turned green. Williams told investigators her light was green when she entered the six-lane intersection but she got stopped midpoint by traffic and didn't see the Barsons' car before she crossed their lane. She has not been cited or charged.
