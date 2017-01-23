Venus Williams has become the oldest woman to reach the Australian Open semifinals in the Open era, returning to the last four at Melbourne Park for the first time in 14 years.

The 36-year-old Williams beat No. 24-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Tuesday, winning the last six points in the tiebreaker — clinching the match on Pavlyuchenkova's double-fault — to seal her 50th career win at Melbourne Park.

She is into semifinals for the second time in three majors — after a six-year absence from the last four — and for the 21st time overall.

Williams hadn't reached the semifinals in Australia since 2003, the year she lost the final to her sister, Serena.

"I'm so excited," said Williams, who was playing in her ninth quarterfinal at the season-opening major since her debut at Melbourne Park in 1998. "It's wonderful to be here — but I want to go further."

She will next play either French Open champion Garbine Muguruza or CoCo Vandeweghe, who are both in the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time.

"Whoever wins, I'm just so excited that I have an opportunity to play again," Williams said. "That's all I'm focused on."

Williams dropped four service games against Pavlyuchenkova, but she responded each time by breaking back.

The seven-time major winner has advanced through the tournament without dropping a set, recovering from a right elbow injury that forced her to withdraw from a warmup tournament in New Zealand.

With her run to the Wimbledon semifinals last year, Williams became the oldest woman since Martina Navratilova in 1994 to advance so far at a major. Navratilova was 37 years, 258 days at the end of Wimbledon that year.

The record belongs to Billie Jean King, who was 39 years, 223 days when she reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 1983.