Vasek Pospisil had a strong first set, but American Jack Sock rallied to dispatch the Canadian 3-6 7-6 (7), 7-5 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel on Tuesday.

Sock, who won the 2014 Wimbledon doubles title with Pospisil, required a medical timeout in the third set while trailing 5-4, but was able to close out the match against his former partner.

The back-and-forth affair was Pospisil's first ATP main draw since September's Chengdu Open.

Denis Shapovalov, the lone Canadian remaining at the tournament advanced to the second round on Monday with a three-set win over Japan's Yuichi Sugita.