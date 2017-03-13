​Vasek Pospisil will always have Andy Murray.

Two days after defeating the top-ranked Englishman, Canada's Pospisil lost his third-round match Monday at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., to Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-5.

Pospisil, 26, had an opportunity to win the match after breaking Lajovic's serve to lead 5-4 in the third set, but the Serb won the next three games, breaking Pospisil's serve twice in the process. Both players were in the draw as qualifiers.

On Saturday, Pospisil registered the biggest win of his career when he defeated Murray 6-4, 7-6 (4).