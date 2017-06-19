Canada's Vasek Pospisil lost to Germany's Dustin Brown 6-1, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4) at the Gerry Weber Open on Monday.

Brown's win came despite double-faulting eight times to Pospisil's two, with Pospisil also holding a 9-8 advantage in aces.

Pospisil's exit from the tournament comes in opening round, just after he beat American Ernesto Escobedo in the qualifying round on Sunday.

With the tournament taking place in Halle, Germany, the German-born Brown was well supported among the spectators.

Brown was a wild-card entry to the tournament and ranked 95th overall in men's singles while Pospisil sat at 76.

The two players had never faced each other prior to Monday's match.