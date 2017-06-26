Canadian Vasek Pospisil moved into the second round of the Eastbourne International on Monday in England, defeating Czech Jiri Vesely in two straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.
Despite Vesely's higher world ranking (46), Pospisil (ranked 75) had seven aces in the match, while the Czech failed to register even one. The Canadian also managed to win 85 per cent of his first serve points and 56 per cent of his second serve points.
Next up for Pospisil will be facing Novak Djokovic.
Pospisil has faced the Serbian great four times previously but has yet to win a single set.
On the women's side, Eugenie Bouchard also faced a Czech player, Barbora Strycova, but failed to advance, falling 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
Strycova was ranked 23rd in the world rankings heading into the match, while Bouchard had slipped to 61st during a season that has seen her struggle with consistency.
Bouchard is 11-11 so far in this season after a strong start, reaching the semifinals iApia International Sydney in January.
Milos Raonic's ranking slips
Milos Raonic saw his ATP ranking slip from sixth to seventh on Sunday, as he was surpassed by Croatia's Marin Cilic. Cilic had recently made it to the finals of the Queen's Club Championships, while on June 20, Raonic lost to the 698th-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis at the same tournament.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.