Canadian Vasek Pospisil moved into the second round of the Eastbourne International on Monday in England, defeating Czech Jiri Vesely in two straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Despite Vesely's higher world ranking (46), Pospisil (ranked 75) had seven aces in the match, while the Czech failed to register even one. The Canadian also managed to win 85 per cent of his first serve points and 56 per cent of his second serve points.

Next up for Pospisil will be facing Novak Djokovic.

Pospisil has faced the Serbian great four times previously but has yet to win a single set.

On the women's side, Eugenie Bouchard also faced a Czech player, Barbora Strycova, but failed to advance, falling 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Strycova was ranked 23rd in the world rankings heading into the match, while Bouchard had slipped to 61st during a season that has seen her struggle with consistency.

Bouchard is 11-11 so far in this season after a strong start, reaching the semifinals iApia International Sydney in January.

Milos Raonic's ranking slips

Milos Raonic saw his ATP ranking slip from sixth to seventh on Sunday, as he was surpassed by Croatia's Marin Cilic. Cilic had recently made it to the finals of the Queen's Club Championships, while on June 20, Raonic lost to the 698th-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis at the same tournament.