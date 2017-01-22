Defending champion Angelique Kerber has joined fellow top-ranked Andy Murray on the sidelines of the Australian Open, losing 6-2, 6-3 to American CoCo Vandeweghe in the last match on Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

Hours earlier, Murray was beaten in four sets by 50th-ranked Mischa Zverev. And the same court saw Kerber, who beat Serena Williams in the final last year, also drop out of the tournament in the fourth round.

Vandeweghe will next play French Open champion Garbine Muguruza in the quarterfinals.

Murray, Djokovic exit

Murray, the five-time Australian Open finalist, was unsettled by the left-handed serve-and-volleyer in a 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 upset loss Sunday that seriously changes the tournament landscape in the second week.

Murray's exit follows the second-round departure of six-time defending champion Novak Djokovic, beaten in the second round by No. 117-ranked wild-card entry Denis Istomin.

It's the first time since 2002 that the top two seeds haven't reached the Australian Open quarterfinals, and the first time at a Grand Slam since the French Open in 2004.

"Right now I'm down," Murray said. "But I've had tough losses before and come back from them."

The absence of Djokovic and Murray from the quarterfinals — the first time since 2007 that at least one of them hasn't reached the last eight at a major — opens up opportunities.

Zverev will face 17-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in the quarterfinal. Federer held off 2014 U.S. Open finalist Nishikori, who was cramping and needed late treatment on his back, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-1,4-6, 6-3.

Zverev, ranked 50th in the world, pulled off one of the tournament's biggest upsets this year. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka, who had his major breakthrough here in 2014, is a growing contender after beating Andreas Seppi 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4). He'll play a quarterfinal against 2008 Australian Open finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who beat Dan Evans 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

On the other half of the draw, Rafael Nadal is the only man still in contention who has won a Grand Slam title. The 30-year-old Spaniard has 14 -- but none since the 2014 French Open.

Nadal faces No. 6 seed Gael Monfis in the next round.

Canada's Milos Raonic, the No. 3 seed, is hoping to best his performance from 2016 when he reached the semi-finals.

Raonic has had a cold and fever since his first-round match, but his career record against Bautista Agut might make him feel better — he's 4-0.

"(He) tries to take over a little bit more with the forehand. Also, you know, doesn't suck you in as much into his game," Raonic said.

'I don't know how I pulled it off'

Zverev attacked Murray, unsettling his natural baseline game, and won 65 of 118 points at the net.

The 29-year-old German made some stunning, lunging volleys on clutch points, but for him it was all a blur.

"Honestly, I don't know, it was like I was in a little coma, I just served and volleyed my way through," Zverev said. "Honestly there were a few points where I don't know how I pulled it off."

Murray got the closest look at Zverev's best match to date, and couldn't do a lot to counter it.

"It's the shots he was coming up with when he did come forward." Murray said. "I mean, he came up with some great pickups, you know, reflex volleys especially at the end when it was tight.

"He served very well when he needed to ... he deserved to win because he played great when he was down, and also in the important moments."

Zverev managed to unsettle Murray's baseline game, winning 65 of 118 points at net. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

Murray had not lost to a player ranked as low at a major in a decade since his loss to No. 51 Juan Ignacio Chela at Melbourne Park in 2006. It was also the earliest exit by a top-seeded player at the Australian Open since Lleyton Hewitt's fourth-round departure in 2003.

And this is not even the Zverev brother tipped to go this far at the Australian Open. The 19-year-old Alexander Zverev, widely touted as a potential major winner, led by two sets to one before losing to Nadal in the third round.

The younger Zverev was in the crowd at Rod Laver, where the bulk of fans were pulling heavily for Murray as the fourth set began, shouting "Come on Andy!" after nearly every point.

Murray was agitated right from the start, hitting into the net early on and screaming loudly as glanced at his players' box.