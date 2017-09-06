Rafael Nadal powered into the U.S. Open semifinals and kept alive the possibility for a matchup with Roger Federer, overwhelming Russian teenager Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The top-seeded Nadal wrapped up the rout in just over 90 minutes, then waited to see if he would finally face his longtime rival in the only Grand Slam tournament where they have never met.

Federer was to play No. 24 seed Juan Martin del Potro later Wednesday in a matchup of former champions. This is the sixth time at the U.S. Open that Nadal and Federer have each been one victory away from a matchup of the men who own the most Grand Slam titles.

"It's something a little bit strange that we never played here, because we played a lot of times in all the important events around the world," Nadal said in an interview on the court.

Nadal did his part easily, breaking the 19-year-old Rublev's serve seven times.

Rublev was the youngest U.S. Open quarter-finalist since Andy Roddick was also 19 in 2001 but he didn't give himself much chance, committing 43 unforced errors and seven double faults.

Vandeweghe moves into semis

CoCo Vandeweghe has became the third American to reach the semifinals this year, beating top-seeded Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (4), 6-3.

The 20th-seeded Vandeweghe matched her best result in a Grand Slam tournament, having also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in January before falling to Venus Williams.

Vandeweghe upsets Pliskova to reach U.S. Open semifinals1:25

Williams is also into the semifinals in Flushing Meadows along with Sloane Stephens, and No. 15 Madison Keys had a chance to make it an all-American final four if she beats 418th-ranked qualifier Kaia Kanepi on Wednesday night.

The Americans haven't had all four semifinalists at the U.S. Open since 1981, when Tracy Austin beat Martina Navratilova for the title. Chris Evert and Barbara Potter also made the semifinals.

Vandeweghe raced to a 3-0 lead in the first-set tiebreaker, then got an early break in the second set on her way to 3-1 lead, frustrating last year's runner-up with her powerful shots.

Pliskova, who lost to Angelique Kerber in the 2016 final, needed to get back to the final to remain atop the WTA rankings. She will be replaced on Monday by Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza, who lost in the fourth round.