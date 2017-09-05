Pablo Carreño Busta reached his first career major semifinal Tuesday, beating No. 29 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

The No. 12 seed from Spain easily handled his first seeded opponent in the tournament and advanced to face either 17th-seeded American Sam Querrey or No. 28 Kevin Anderson of South Africa.

Carreño Busta traveled a fairly tame path to the quarterfinals, becoming the first player in the Open era to face four qualifiers in a Grand Slam tournament.

He didn't drop a set against any of those opponents, including Canadian teen Denis Shapovalov, and stayed perfect against Schwartzman while appearing in his second Grand Slam tournament quarterfinal.

Carreño Busta also reached the quarters in the French Open in June, but had to retire in his match against eventual champion Rafael Nadal because of an abdominal injury that forced him to miss Wimbledon.

The 5-foot-7 Schwartzman was the shortest quarterfinalist at a Grand Slam tournament since Jaime Yzaga, also 5-7, reached the 1994 U.S. Open quarters. He was bidding to become the shortest in a major semifinal since 5-6 Harold Solomon at the 1980 French Open.