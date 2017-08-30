Canada's Eugenie Bouchard has been eliminated from the first round of the U.S. Open, falling 7-6 (2), 6-1 to Russia's Evgeniya Rodina.
Facing double match point, Bouchard sent a backhand into the net as her record dropped to 12-17 on the season.
Bouchard, ranked 76th in the world, has failed to make it past the second round of her last eight tournaments, starting with a second-round exit at the French Open.
On Wednesday, the native of Westmount, Que., made 46 unforced errors, compared to 18 for Rodina.
Bouchard converted three of her four break point opportunities, but struggled to hold serve. Rodina broke Bouchard five times on nine chances.
Rodina, ranked 89th in the world, next faces fourth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.
Later Wednesday, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil faced Spain's Fernando Verdasco and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., took on eighth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France.
