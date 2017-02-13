Tennis umpire Arnaud Gabas has had surgery on a fractured bone under his left eye after being hit by a ball struck by Canadian player Denis Shapovalov during a Davis Cup match in Ottawa.
The International Tennis Federation says "chair umpire Arnaud Gabas has undergone successful surgery in France to repair a fracture of the orbital bone under his left eye."
The 17-year-old Shapovalov hit a ball in anger in the deciding match against Kyle Edmund of Britain on Feb. 5.
He was immediately defaulted and fined $7,000 by the ITF.
@denis_shapo
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.