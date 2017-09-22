Canada's Denis Shapovalov couldn't stop a Team Europe tidal wave, losing 6-7(3), 6-7(5) to Alexander Zverev as Team World fell behind 3-1 after the first day of play at the inaugural Laver Cup in Prague, Czech Republic.

It was the second time in just over a month the No. 4-ranked Zverev has defeated the 18-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont., resident. Zverev, 20, from Germany, ended Shapovalov's sparkling run in the semifinals at the Rogers Cup in August.

Shapovalov stepped on to the court at the O2 Arena in Prague with his team already down 2-0. Earlier in the day, Europe's Marin Cilic defeated World's Frances Tiafoe 7-6(3), 7-6(0), and Dominic Thiem beat John Isner 7-6(15), 7-6(2), 1-0.

The World team got its only point in the final match of the day as Nick Kyrgios and Jack Sock defeated Rafael Nadal and Tomas Berdych in doubles, 6-3, 6-7(7), 1-0(7).

The event is similar to golf's Ryder Cup, with each match win worth a point. The first team to 13 points is the winner. Matches are best-of-three sets, with the third set a shortened 10-point match tiebreaker if needed.