Canada's Denis Shapovalov couldn't stop a Team Europe tidal wave, losing 6-7(3), 6-7(5) to Alexander Zverev as Team World fell behind 3-1 after the first day of play at the inaugural Laver Cup in Prague, Czech Republic.
It was the second time in just over a month the No. 4-ranked Zverev has defeated the 18-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont., resident. Zverev, 20, from Germany, ended Shapovalov's sparkling run in the semifinals at the Rogers Cup in August.
Shapovalov stepped on to the court at the O2 Arena in Prague with his team already down 2-0. Earlier in the day, Europe's Marin Cilic defeated World's Frances Tiafoe 7-6(3), 7-6(0), and Dominic Thiem beat John Isner 7-6(15), 7-6(2), 1-0.
The World team got its only point in the final match of the day as Nick Kyrgios and Jack Sock defeated Rafael Nadal and Tomas Berdych in doubles, 6-3, 6-7(7), 1-0(7).
The event is similar to golf's Ryder Cup, with each match win worth a point. The first team to 13 points is the winner. Matches are best-of-three sets, with the third set a shortened 10-point match tiebreaker if needed.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.