A TV commentator has apologized for how he spoke about Venus Williams' play at the Australian Open, saying he was describing her aggressive style as "guerrilla" tactics and not comparing her to a "gorilla."

Former tennis pro Doug Adler said Thursday that he was speaking about Williams' tactics and strategy and "simply and inadvertently chose the wrong word to describe her play."

Adler was doing play-by-play commentary on ESPN for Williams' second-round match against Stefanie Voegele, saying Williams was playing more aggressively after Voegele missed serves. After Voegele faulted on a serve, Adler described Venus as moving in and charging with a "gorilla effect" or "guerrilla effect." Because the words gorilla and guerrilla are pronounced similarly, it's impossible to say for certain which word Adler spoke.

The remark sparked quick reaction on Twitter, with some offended users calling for Adler to be fired for comparing Williams, who is African-American, with a gorilla.

"She puts the Gorilla effect on. Charging". Just wtf. This is not cool @ESPNTennis @espn pic.twitter.com/L46Bwf6sEh — @PinaCocoblog

Your move @ESPNTennis @espn. That Doug Adler person needs to lose his job for being stupid & racist #VenusWilliams #AusOpen https://t.co/b5EA3FFRwf — @Shashana80sKid

If #DougAdler isn't gone, Venus should never entertain @espn again. If they allow this to go unpunished, we know how they feel about POC. — @iKira_bloom

"Appalling stuff," tweeted New York Times tennis reporter Ben Rothenberg. "Horrifying that the Williams sisters remained subjected to it still in 2017."

Not everyone agrees Adler's remarks were made out of racism as some feel he was merely showing his admiration for Williams' aggressive style of play in putting pressure on Voegele's second serve.

It was a very poor choice of words, but I don't believe the commentator was being racist towards #VenusWilliams https://t.co/T6gUL7Ewr4 — @andreaprior

@PinaCocoblog @ESPNTennis @espn nothing wrong there. It's not racist. So can't i say he/she charged like a bull etc? — @OldSchool1904

Williams, who has yet to comment on Alder's remark, defeated Voegele 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the third round.

ESPN also hasn't officially commented on the matter.