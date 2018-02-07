Canada's Fed Cup team won't have to face Simona Halep
Simona Halep says she will miss Romania's Fed Cup series against Canada this weekend because of an ankle injury sustained at the Australian Open. However, organizers of the Dubai Tennis Championships said Wednesday she would take part in the tournament she won in 2015.
Romanian twisted ankle at last month's Australian Open
Halep says on Facebook page: "After spending the last week resting and trying to recover from my injury from the Australian Open, unfortunately it has not recovered quickly enough."
However, organizers of the Dubai Tennis Championships said Wednesday she would take part in the tournament she won in 2015.
Halep had a grueling time in Melbourne last month, badly twisting her ankle and battling her way through two marathon matches to the final, where she lost to Caroline Wozniacki.
It was the third time she has been runner-up in a Grand Slam final.
