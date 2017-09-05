Denis Shapovalov, fresh off a stunning summer on the pro tennis circuit where he defeated Rafael Nadal at the Rogers Cup and beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at his first U.S. Open, was selected to represent Canada at the upcoming Davis Cup World Group playoff tie against India in Edmonton.

The 18-year-old joins veterans Vasek Pospisil, Daniel Nestor, and Brayden Schnur, according to a press release from Tennis Canada.

This will be Shapovalov's third Davis Cup tie for Canada. His previous appearance against Great Britain ended in a default after the Richmond Hill, Ont., native hit the umpire with an errant ball. Shapovalov was later fined $7,000 for the incident, adding that he felt "ashamed for my unprofessional behaviour."

Canada's Denis Shapovalov beans chair umpire, gets defaulted1:24

"This is a critical tie for us as we look to stay in the World Group again next year," team captain Martin Laurendeau said in the release. "We believe we are a World Group nation and can win the Davis Cup title in the near future, and a victory next weekend in Edmonton is the first step."

"While we know India will pose a challenge, we are looking forward to coming together as a team and doing everything we can to win."

India will be represented by world No. 155 Ramkumar Ramanathan, No. 158 Yuki Bhambri, No. 490 Saketh Myneni, and doubles world No. 17 Rohan Bopanna.