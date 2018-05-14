Denis Shapovalov cracks top 30 in men's world rankings

Canada's Denis Shapovalov cracked the top 30 in the ATP World Tour men's singles rankings for the first time Monday after his strong performance at the recent Madrid Open.​

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., rose 14 spots to No. 29, the biggest jump of any player in the top 50.

The 19-year-old left-hander reached the semifinal of the clay-court tournament last week, falling to eventual champion Alexander Zverev of Germany.

Shapovalov can climb higher in the world rankings at the Italian Open; he opens the tournament against world No. 15 Tomas Berdych on Tuesday.

Alexander Zverev advanced to the Madrid Open semifinals with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont. 1:24

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., remained the top-ranked Canadian on the list, rising two spots to No. 22. Raonic was eliminated by Shapovalov in the third round in Madrid.

Switzerland's Roger Federer returned to the No. 1 spot for the 309th week of his career as Spain's Rafael Nadal fell one spot to No. 2.

Federer, 36, made his first appearance at No. 1 as a 22-year-old in 2004 and held the position for 237 consecutive weeks.

The top three in the women's rankings remained unchanged. Romania's Simona Halep was No. 1, followed by Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki and Spain's Garbine Muguruza.

Francoise Abanda of Montreal was the new top-ranked Canadian at No. 128 after Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., plummeted 51 positions to No. 169.