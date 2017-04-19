Serena Williams will return to world No. 1 next week but may not stay atop the rankings for long after revealing on Wednesday that she is pregnant.

Williams posted a photograph of herself showing off a bump on her Snapchat account with the caption "20 weeks," teasing fans that she might be about to have her first child.

Neither Williams or her management team were immediately available for comment. Williams announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian last December.