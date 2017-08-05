Canadian Frank Dancevic moved one step closer to a berth in the Rogers Cup main draw, defeating Marius Copil in a Saturday qualifier at Uniprix Stadium.
Dancevic, of Niagara Falls, Ont., will face American Tim Smyczek — who beat Canadian Pavel Krainik 6-0, 6-4 in his first qualifier — in the second round of qualifying on Sunday. The main draw begins Monday.
Dancevic needed one hour 16 minutes to beat his Romania opponent 7-6 (3), 6-3 on centre court.
The 33-year-old Dancevic, ranked 357th in the world, won 84 per cent of his first-serve points and was never broken by Copil, the sixth seed in the qualifying tournament.
Other Canadians didn't fare so well in their qualifying matches. Raheel Manji fell to Slovakia's Norbert Gombos, Philip Bester lost to Ireland's James McGee and Kelsey Stevenson was beat by American Reilly Opelka.
Canada's Antoine Leduc, Samuel Monette, Benjamin Sigouin and Filip Peliwo played their qualifiers later Saturday.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.