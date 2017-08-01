World No. 3 Roger Federer confirmed Tuesday that he will play in the Rogers Cup next week in Montreal.

It will be the Swiss star's first trip to Montreal since 2011.

"I'm happy to be coming back to Montreal, as I have not had the chance to play there for many years," Federer said in a release from Tennis Canada. "This 2017 season has been very exciting and I am really looking forward to being back on the court on the ATP Tour."

Federer won the 18th and 19th Grand Slam titles of his career earlier this season, taking the Australian Open and Wimbledon championships. He also won at Indian Wells, Miami, and Halle.

The 35-year-old will be seeking his third Rogers Cup title, and first in Montreal. He won the tournament in Toronto in 2004 and 2006.

The men's tournament begins Aug. 4 at Uniprix Stadium while the women will compete at Toronto's Aviva Centre starting Aug. 5.