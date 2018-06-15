Raonic upsets Berdych to advance to semis at Mercedes Cup
Thornhill, Ont., native will play defending champion Lucas Pouille
Milos Raonic's impressive comeback from injury continued on Friday at the Mercedes Cup.
The Canadian upset third-seed Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic 7-6 (2), 7-6 (1) in the quarter-finals of the ATP Tour grass-court event.
Raonic, the seventh seed from Thornhill, Ont., is playing his first tournament since early May when he suffered an undisclosed injury that caused him to miss the French Open.
Raonic's biggest weapon — his booming serve — was effective on Friday. He had 24 aces, as compared to Berdych's nine.
Feeling good in all ⚫️👌 <a href="https://twitter.com/MercedesCup?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MercedesCup</a> semifinals tomorrow. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/teammilos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#teammilos</a> <a href="https://t.co/6iu57aE7f6">pic.twitter.com/6iu57aE7f6</a>—@milosraonic
Raonic saved the only two break points of the match and then was victorious in both tiebreakers.
Raonic will face second-seed Lucas Pouille of France in the semifinals on Saturday. Raonic is 2-0 lifetime against Pouille, winning both matches on hard courts in Australia in 2016.
Roger Federer has also advanced to the semis after beating Guido Pella in straight sets on Friday. He will play the winner of Nick Kyrgios and Feliciano Lopez.
