Raonic to face Shapovalov for 1st time at Madrid Open

Thursday morning at the Madrid Open will be appointment viewing for Canadian tennis fans as Milos Raonic and Denis Shopovalov will meet for the first time ever on the ATP World Tour.

Raonic, 27, of Thornhill, Ont., beat third-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 on Tuesday afternoon to book his spot in the Round of 16. The win snapped a six-match losing streak against top 10 opponents for Raonic.

Earlier, Shapovalov hit 38 winners to defeat Benoit Paire 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 in his second-round match.

The 19-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., needed just over two hours to complete the victory over his French counterpart.

Raonic and Shapovalov will face off at 6 a.m. ET on Thursday with a berth in the quarter-finals on the line.

In other early matches, 11th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut beat Jared Donaldson 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 in a first-round encounter and Robin Haase ended a four-match losing streak by beating Hyeon Chung 6-2, 6-0.

In women's play, top-ranked Simona Halep reached the third round by beating Elise Martens 6-0, 6-3.

Halep converted her fifth match point to win her 14th straight match in Madrid and stay on track for a third consecutive title in the Spanish capital.