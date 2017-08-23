Canada's Milos Raonic and Denis Shapovalov will join Team World in the inaugural Laver Cup next month in Prague, Czech Republic.

Australia's Rod Laver is an 11-time singles Grand Slam champion and is considered one of the best to ever play the game.

The event will take place from Sept.22-24 at the O2 Arena and will feature some of the world's top men's players, including Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The tournament will be a team competition similar to golf's Ryder Cup.

Team Europe and Team World will face off with the first team to 13 points out of a maximum of 24 claiming the trophy.

There will be four matches per day — three singles and a doubles — with the amount of awarded points for each win corresponding to the day of competition.

For example, a win on the first day is worth one point and a win on the second day is worth two, etc.

In the event of the score being tied at 12 after all matches, a fifth match will be played on the final day to determine the winner.

Each team has six players and are captained by a tennis legend.

Four of the players will qualify based on their ATP ranking following Wimbledon while the remaining two spots will be chosen by their captain.

Bjorn Borg will captain Europe while John McEnroe will lead the world squad.

Shapovalov was awarded with a spot after being chosen by the American star.

John McEnroe 'Denis is a Canadian but we won't hold it against him - this young man is going to be a great player of the future.'#LaverCup — @LaverCup

In addition, each captain will select the players for each match.

All matches will be a best-of-three sets with a 10-point tiebreaker if necessary for the third set.

The full team rosters are as followed:

Team World: Milos Raonic, Juan Martin Del Potro, John Isner, Sam Querrey, Jack Sock, and Denis Shapovalov

Team Europe: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Tomas Berdych, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem, and Alexander Zverev

