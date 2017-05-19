Milos Raonic was ousted from the Italian Open after falling to 16th-seeded German Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals Friday morning in Rome.
Zverev had no trouble with the Thornhill, Ont., native in his 7-6(4), 6-1 victory. It was their first match against each other.
Zverev will take on American John Isner in the semifinals.
Raonic now awaits the French Open, which begins May 28.
