Milos Raonic was ousted from the Italian Open after falling to 16th-seeded German Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals Friday morning in Rome.

Zverev had no trouble with the Thornhill, Ont., native in his 7-6(4), 6-1 victory. It was their first match against each other.

Zverev will take on American John Isner in the semifinals.

Raonic now awaits the French Open, which begins May 28.