Milos Raonic had no trouble handing Tomas Berdych a straight-sets defeat in the Round of 16 at the Italian Open in Rome Thursday morning.

The Thornhill, Ont. native, the fifth seed in the tournament, scored a 6-3, 6-2 victory to mark his fifth win in seven tries against the Czech.

Thursday's victory marks the third consecutive tournament in which Raonic has reached the quarter-finals since returning from his hamstring injury.

Germany's Alexander Zverev, who beat Italy's Fabio Fognini in straight sets, will face Raonic on Friday with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

Djokovic moves on, Wawrinka falls

Four-time champion Novak Djokovic beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 Thursday to ease into the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

Djokovic seemed in full control when he went 3-1 up in the second set but allowed the Spaniard to fight back to 4-4 before going on to seal the match.

Djokovic next faces Juan Martin Del Potro after the Argentinian beat seventh-seeded Kei Nishikori 7-6(4), 6-3.

Third-seeded Stan Wawrinka went out of the tournament after losing 7-6 (1), 6-4 to American John Isner, who served up 19 aces in their match.

Rafael Nadal beat American Jack Sock 6-3, 6-4.

In the women's draw, Venus Williams beat Johanna Konta 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.