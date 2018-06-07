Rafael Nadal outlasts Schwartzman to reach 11th French Open semifinal

Rafael Nadal is into the French Open semifinals for the 11th time.

The top-ranked Spaniard completed a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Diego Schwartzman of Argentina over two days after their quarterfinal was halted by rain on Wednesday night.

Nadal was serving at 5-3, 30-15 after having dropped the first set when play was stopped.

He came back on court in full swing and made Schwartzman run a lot with a combination of deep groundstrokes and subtle drop shots. He was also able to raise his level when in danger, saving three break points in the eight game of the third set with great shot-making, and four more in the final set.

Nadal is only the third male player in the Open Era to reach 11 semifinals at a single Grand Slam, alongside Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors.

What a match.<br><br>Thanks for the entertainment <a href="https://twitter.com/dieschwartzman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dieschwartzman</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/RafaelNadal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RafaelNadal</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RG18?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RG18</a> <a href="https://t.co/RjmYpaINq4">pic.twitter.com/RjmYpaINq4</a> —@rolandgarros

del Potro through

Juan Martin del Potro also advanced to the semifinals at Roland Garros, for the first time since 2009.

He defeated Marin Cilic 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.

Del Potro fought back tears during his post-match interview and was loudly cheered by fans at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"It's tough to speak now," the fifth-seeded Argentine player said. "It has been a long time without good feelings. I had three surgeries on my left wrist. I was close to quit."

"It’s tough to speak now. I don’t have any words to describe this moment. It’s so good for me, for my team, for my family."<a href="https://twitter.com/delpotrojuan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@delpotrojuan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RG18?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RG18</a> <a href="https://t.co/e0xVfSZiE0">pic.twitter.com/e0xVfSZiE0</a> —@rolandgarros

Del Potro will be up against 10-time champion Rafal Nadal for a spot in the final.

"I don't know if I will win, but I will take a big love from you and that's the most important for me," he said.

In 2009, del Potro lost to Roger Federer in the French Open semifinals. He went on to win the U.S. Open the same year by defeating Federer in the final.