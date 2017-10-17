Top-ranked Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Swiss Indoors next week, denying fans a possible final against Roger Federer.
Nadal says he's taking medical advice to protect "over stressing of the [right] knee."
He says the injury affected him last week in Shanghai, where he lost the final to Federer in two sets.
Federer's win over Nadal was a fifth straight against his longtime rival. That streak started in Basel in 2015 when Federer won the final of his hometown tournament.
In Nadal's absence, the No. 2-ranked Federer will be top-seeded as he seeks an eighth Basel title.
