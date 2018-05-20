Skip to Main Content
Nadal beats Zverev for record 8th Italian Open title

Nadal beats Zverev for record 8th Italian Open title

Rafael Nadal came out on top in a matchup of this year's top two clay-court players, beating defending champion Alexander Zverev 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 Sunday to win a record-extending eighth Italian Open title.

Svitolina defends women's title as Halep injured again

The Associated Press ·
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after beating Germany's Alexander Zverev in their final match at the Italian Open, in Rome, on Sunday. Nadal won 6-1, 1-6, 6-3. (Gregorio Borgia/The Associated Press)
comments

Rafael Nadal came out on top in a matchup of this year's top two clay-court players, beating defending champion Alexander Zverev 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 Sunday to win a record-extending eighth Italian Open title.

Nadal recovered from an early break in the third set after a 50-minute rain delay.

Rafael Nadal will reclaim the world number 1 ranking from Roger Federer after beating Alexander Zverev 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 to win his eighth Italian Open title. 1:09

The victory means Nadal will reclaim the No. 1 ranking from Roger Federer on Monday.

Federer is sitting out the clay season to prepare for Wimbledon.

Nadal and Zverev had each won two titles on clay this season entering the final, with Nadal lifting trophies in Monte Carlo and Barcelona and Zverev taking Munich and Madrid.

Nadal improved to 5-0 in his career against Zverev and gained an extra measure of confidence entering the French Open, which starts next Sunday.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina kisses the trophy after winning her final match against Simona Halep at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, on Sunday. Svitolina won 6-0, 6-4. (Gregorio Borgia/The Associated Press)

Earlier, Elina Svitolina defended the women's title, facing little resistance from top-ranked Simona Halep in a 6-0, 6-4 win.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us