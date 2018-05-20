Nadal beats Zverev for record 8th Italian Open title

Rafael Nadal came out on top in a matchup of this year's top two clay-court players, beating defending champion Alexander Zverev 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 Sunday to win a record-extending eighth Italian Open title.

Nadal recovered from an early break in the third set after a 50-minute rain delay.

Rafael Nadal will reclaim the world number 1 ranking from Roger Federer after beating Alexander Zverev 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 to win his eighth Italian Open title. 1:09

The victory means Nadal will reclaim the No. 1 ranking from Roger Federer on Monday.

Federer is sitting out the clay season to prepare for Wimbledon.

Nadal and Zverev had each won two titles on clay this season entering the final, with Nadal lifting trophies in Monte Carlo and Barcelona and Zverev taking Munich and Madrid.

Nadal improved to 5-0 in his career against Zverev and gained an extra measure of confidence entering the French Open, which starts next Sunday.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina kisses the trophy after winning her final match against Simona Halep at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, on Sunday. Svitolina won 6-0, 6-4. (Gregorio Borgia/The Associated Press)

Earlier, Elina Svitolina defended the women's title, facing little resistance from top-ranked Simona Halep in a 6-0, 6-4 win.