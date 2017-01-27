Rafael Nadal defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-4 on Friday to advance to the final of the Australian Open and set up a title match with his old rival, Roger Federer.

The ninth-seeded Spaniard fought off two break points in the eighth game of the fifth set, then hit a backhand winner down the line to break Dimitrov in the next game and take a 5-4 lead. He served it out in the next game to win in four hours, 56 minutes.

Nadal improved his record in Grand Slam semifinals to an impressive 21-3 and advanced to his fourth Australian Open final. He's only won the title at Melbourne Park once in 2009.

Nadal has a 23-11 head-to-head match record against Federer and a 6-2 advantage in Grand Slam finals. Federer hasn't beaten Nadal in a major final since Wimbledon in 2007.