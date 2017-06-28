Novak Djokovic made a successful transition to grass ahead of Wimbledon by beating Canada's Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 6-3 in the second round of the Eastbourne International on Tuesday in England.
The top-seeded Djokovic broke Pospisil's serve once in each set.
It was Djokovic's first match since his straight-sets loss to Dominic Thiem in the French Open quarter-finals three weeks ago.
It's the first time he has played a grass-court event between the French Open and Wimbledon since 2010.
Djokovic will play either Donald Young or Jared Donaldson in the quarter-finals.
