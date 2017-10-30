Vasek Pospisil won his opening set, but then dropped the next two in close fashion as the Canadian fell to France's Nicolas Mahut 7-5, 5-7, 6-7 (4) on Monday at the Paris Masters tennis tournament.

"I feel good physically and I have a lot of energy," Mahut, who entered the tournament as a wild card, told ATP in a press release. "I was serving better and moving better. A victory at a Masters 1000 is extremely pleasant to have."

Pospisil's 2017 season ends with back-to-back losses in the first round; the veteran previously lost to former doubles partner Jack Sock 3-6 7-6 (7), 7-5 last week at the Swiss Indoors.

Fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov will face France's Julien Benneteau later on Monday.