Rafael Nadal captures record 31st Masters title in Monte Carlo

Rafael Nadal won a record 31st Masters title after beating Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-2 in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday.

Nadal also became the first man in the Open era to win the same title 11 times — 13 years after his first title here — and moved one ahead of rival Novak Djokovic for career Masters titles.

"It's great to have this trophy in my hands again," Nadal said.

It gave him a 76th title overall and ensured the Spaniard keeps his top ranking ahead of Roger Federer.

Nishikori was chasing a first Masters title, but the Japanese player took 11 minutes to hold for 1-1.

11 Monte-Carlo titles.<br>31 Masters 1000 titles.<br>76 ATP World Tour titles.<br>1 <a href="https://twitter.com/RafaelNadal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RafaelNadal</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolexMCMasters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolexMCMasters</a> <a href="https://t.co/Larxr4sWY4">pic.twitter.com/Larxr4sWY4</a> —@TennisTV

He got some brief hope, breaking Nadal with a superb passing shot at full stretch to lead 2-1, but meekly surrendered the next four games.

"I knew it was going to be tough even though I was up break," said Nishikori, who complained of tiredness. "My legs were very heavy today, playing three sets (for) three days in a row (before the final). It wasn't easy physically."

The second set was a procession and Nadal won on his first match point with a stinging backhand winner.

Nadal's celebration was brief and low key. He thrust both hands into the air, and then jogged over to offer Nishikori a sympathetic hug after beating him for the 10th time in 12 meetings.

Nishikori saved a set point with a sharp, angled volley at the net. But Nadal was in relentless mood and sealed it on his next chance with a crisp forehand winner.

"It's not easy to describe when you are coming back from injury and you start the clay-court season in this way," Nadal said.

Nishikori working way back to form

Nishikori is still working his way back to form and full fitness, after missing the 2017 U.S. Open and this year's Australian Open because of a torn tendon in his right wrist.

"It was a great week for me, I had an injury and couldn't play for a long time," said Nishikori, whose ranking has slipped to 36.

Nadal has not dropped a set in seven matches since coming back from a recurrence of a right hip injury that forced him to abandon during the fifth set of his Australian Open quarterfinal against Marin Cilic.

The injury relapse subsequently forced him out of the Mexico Open and Masters tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami, but Nadal now looks back to his ruthless best on clay.

He has his sights firmly set on an 11th title at Barcelona next week and then an 11th French Open title at Roland Garros.