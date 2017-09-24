Roger Federer rallied to beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 7-6 (6), 11-9 Sunday and clinch the new Laver Cup tournament for Europe on Sunday.
The three-day competition at Prague's O2 Arena pitted a team of the best six European players against the top six from the rest of the world.
Seen by some as a tennis version of the Ryder Cup in golf, the inaugural Laver Cup was played on an unusual black hard court.
Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem and Tomas Berdych also formed the European team, while Sam Querrey, John Isner, Jack Sock, Denis Shapovalov and Frances Tiafoe played for the world.
The tournament is to honour Rod Laver, an 11-time major champion who won two calendar-year Grand Slams.
Chicago will host it in 2018.
