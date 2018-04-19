Milos Raonic withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters

Canadian tennis star Milos Raonic pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday with a right knee injury.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., withdrew from the tournament just before his third-round match against second-seed Marin Cilic.

It was not immediately clear how Raonic injured his knee.

The injury is the latest in a series of frustrating ailments that have plagued the hard-serving Canadian.

MONTE CARLO - sad news- Milos Raonic (v Cilic) has had to withdraw with the right knee issue he first encountered during his win over Marco Cecchinato on Wednesday —@tomtebbutt

Raonic had right hip surgery in 2011, right foot surgery in 2015 and left wrist surgery last year. He also struggled with a right leg injury for much of last year, missing a stretch of tournaments including the U.S. Open.

He had plunged from a career-high No. 3 the rankings to as low as 40 earlier this year, but came into Monte Carlo ranked 22nd after reaching the quarter-finals of the Miami Open and the semifinals at Indian Wells.

Family Feud

Meanwhile, third-seeded Alexander Zverev has reached the Monte Carlo Masters quarter-finals where he could face his brother.

Mischa Zverev is currently in action against Richard Gasquet.

"Hopefully my brother will win and it will be an amazing day tomorrow," the younger Alexander Zverev said.

He made hard work of closing out German countryman Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on Thursday.

Zverev was broken to love serving for the match at 5-2 and wasted a first match point when Struff served at 30-40 in the next game.

Struff could have made it even harder for Zverev, but he missed an easy volley at the net at 30-30. Instead of giving him break point, it gave Zverev a second match point. He took it when Struff hit a powerful forehand narrowly wide, and let out a yell of relief.

Djokovic bounced

A day after needing 10 match points to advance, Novak Djokovic didn't even come close to getting one.

The former top-ranked Serb lost to Dominic Thiem 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-3 Thursday despite saying recently he was finally playing pain free after two years of struggles with a persistent right elbow injury.

Djokovic did save three set points in the first set, and the momentum carried over into the tiebreak. But his backhand let him down after that, with Thiem getting consecutive breaks and holding for the second set when Djokovic patted a two-handed backhand into the net.

Sixth-seeded David Goffin of Belgium made it through after beating Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-4, 7-5.

Goffin, a semifinalist here last year, plays either No. 4 Grigor Dimitrov or Philipp Kohlschreiber in the last eight.