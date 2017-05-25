Milos Raonic defeated Gastau Elias of Portugal 6-4, 6-3 in his second match of the Lyon Open in France on Thursday morning.
This was the first match Raonic had ever faced Elias. The win advances the Canadian into the semifinals.
Raonic will face Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic after Berdych defeated Gilles Simon of France. Raonic has faced Berdych seven times already, and sports a 5-2 record against him.
French second-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga remained on course for a third ATP World Tour title of the season with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Karen Khachanov of Russia.
Tsonga will face Nikoloz Basilashvili after the Georgian beat Argentine qualifier Nicolas Kicker 6-3, 6-1. Lyon has been added to the calendar as a replacement for the Nice Open, a traditional warmup for the French Open, which starts on Sunday in Paris.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.