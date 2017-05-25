Milos Raonic defeated Gastau Elias of Portugal 6-4, 6-3 in his second match of the Lyon Open in France on Thursday morning.

This was the first match Raonic had ever faced Elias. The win advances the Canadian into the semifinals.

Raonic will face Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic after Berdych defeated Gilles Simon of France. Raonic has faced Berdych seven times already, and sports a 5-2 record against him.

French second-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga remained on course for a third ATP World Tour title of the season with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Karen Khachanov of Russia.

Tsonga will face Nikoloz Basilashvili after the Georgian beat Argentine qualifier Nicolas Kicker 6-3, 6-1. Lyon has been added to the calendar as a replacement for the Nice Open, a traditional warmup for the French Open, which starts on Sunday in Paris.