Milos Raonic defeated Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-4, 6-3 in his first match of the Lyon Open in France on Wednesday morning.

The win advances Raonic to the quarter-finals to face Portuguese challenger Gastao Elias.

Raonic is ranked as the No. 1 seed in the tournament and is using it as a tune-up for the upcoming French Open major.

It was the fourth meeting between the two players in international competition, with Raonic having won every match.