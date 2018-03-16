Raonic powers past Querrey to advance to semifinals at Indian Wells

Canadian Milos Raonic advanced to the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 win over American Sam Querrey.

Raonic relied on his big serve, firing 17 aces and winning 74 per cent of his first-service points to reach the semifinals of a Masters 1,000 event for the first time in 18 months.

The quarter-final match lasted one hour 51 minutes.

Raonic, seeded 32nd at the tournament, started the first set on the wrong track when Querrey broke his serve in the first game. But the Thornhill, Ont., product rallied, breaking Querrey for a 5-5 tie and again for the 7-5 win.

Raonic had five of his aces in the third set and broke Querrey to go up 5-3. The Canadian fought off two break points in the next game before converting on his second match point to put Querrey away.

Raonic, a former World No. 3, dropped to 38th on the ATP standings after battling injuries. Querrey is ranked 21st.