Raonic breezes by Chardy to advance into Miami Open quarters
Fellow Canadian Shapovalov set to face No. 29 seed Coric
Canada's Milos Raonic breezed by France's Jeremy Chardy 6-3, 6-4 in his fourth-round match at the Miami Open.
The 27-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., needed just an hour and 25 minutes to book his spot in the quarter-finals.
Raonic, seeded 20th, had 12 aces and didn't face a single break point while converting three of eight break points, including one to clinch the victory.
Raonic improved to 7-0 against Chardy and has yet to drop serve this whole tournament.
Superb net coverage from <a href="https://twitter.com/milosraonic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@milosraonic</a> 👏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/HYdav9mOZr">pic.twitter.com/HYdav9mOZr</a>—@TennisTV
Next up for the Canadian is No. 5 seed Juan Martin del Potro or No. 22 seed Filip Krajinovic. Del Potro is coming off a victory at Indian Wells where he defeated Raonic 6-2, 6-3 in the semis.
Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., plays No. 29 seed Borna Coric later this afternoon.
