Raonic breezes by Chardy to advance into Miami Open quarters

Canada's Milos Raonic breezed by France's Jeremy Chardy 6-3, 6-4 in his fourth-round match at the Miami Open.

The 27-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., needed just an hour and 25 minutes to book his spot in the quarter-finals.

Raonic, seeded 20th, had 12 aces and didn't face a single break point while converting three of eight break points, including one to clinch the victory.

Raonic improved to 7-0 against Chardy and has yet to drop serve this whole tournament.

Next up for the Canadian is No. 5 seed Juan Martin del Potro or No. 22 seed Filip Krajinovic. Del Potro is coming off a victory at Indian Wells where he defeated Raonic 6-2, 6-3 in the semis.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., plays No. 29 seed Borna Coric later this afternoon.