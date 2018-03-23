Raonic powers by Sweden's Ymer to reach 3rd round at Miami Open

Canada's Milos Raonic powered into the third round of the Miami Open with a 6-3, 6-3 straight-sets win over Sweden's Mikael Ymer on Friday.

The 27-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., needed just over one hour to get by his opponent.

Raonic, seeded 20th at the tournament, fired 16 aces and converted three of four break points.

Net coverage 💯 from <a href="https://twitter.com/milosraonic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@milosraonic</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/ewxTxZ1JU7">pic.twitter.com/ewxTxZ1JU7</a> —@TennisTV

Raonic will play the 13th seed, Diego Schwartzman, in his next match. The Argentine defeated Chile's Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-1 earlier in the day.

Vernon, B.C.'s Vasek Pospisil will play the 27th-seed, Andrey Rublev, later this afternoon.