Milos Raonic advances to Mercedes Cup final

Milos Raonic beat defending champion Lucas Pouille 6-4, 7-6 (3) to reach the final of the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart, Germany on Saturday.

Thornhill, Ont., native downs defending champion Lucas Pouille in semis

The Associated Press ·
Milos Raonic, seen above, celebrates during his victory over Lucas Pouille in the semfinals of the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart, Germany on Saturday . (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The seventh-seeded Canadian had 19 aces and saved the only break point he faced.

Roger Federer plays Nick Kyrgios later in the other semifinal at the grass-court tournament.

It was Raonic's fourth straight-sets victory of the week as he reached his first final since the 2017 Istanbul Open.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., won his last title at the 2016 Brisbane International.

