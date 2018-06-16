Milos Raonic advances to Mercedes Cup final

Milos Raonic beat defending champion Lucas Pouille 6-4, 7-6 (3) to reach the final of the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart, Germany on Saturday.

The seventh-seeded Canadian had 19 aces and saved the only break point he faced.

It’s great to be back, healthy and in the final in Stuttgart. I look forward to competing for the trophy tomorrow 💪 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamMilos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamMilos</a> <a href="https://t.co/oP0QNRLSth">pic.twitter.com/oP0QNRLSth</a> —@milosraonic

Roger Federer plays Nick Kyrgios later in the other semifinal at the grass-court tournament.

It was Raonic's fourth straight-sets victory of the week as he reached his first final since the 2017 Istanbul Open.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., won his last title at the 2016 Brisbane International.