Milos Raonic advances to Mercedes Cup final
Thornhill, Ont., native downs defending champion Lucas Pouille in semis
Milos Raonic beat defending champion Lucas Pouille 6-4, 7-6 (3) to reach the final of the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart, Germany on Saturday.
The seventh-seeded Canadian had 19 aces and saved the only break point he faced.
It’s great to be back, healthy and in the final in Stuttgart. I look forward to competing for the trophy tomorrow 💪 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamMilos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamMilos</a> <a href="https://t.co/oP0QNRLSth">pic.twitter.com/oP0QNRLSth</a>—@milosraonic
Roger Federer plays Nick Kyrgios later in the other semifinal at the grass-court tournament.
It was Raonic's fourth straight-sets victory of the week as he reached his first final since the 2017 Istanbul Open.
Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., won his last title at the 2016 Brisbane International.
